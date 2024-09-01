The role of Italia Viva and that of Azione remains to be clarified

“After numerous discussions on common themes, the candidacy of Andrea Orlando it turned out to be the most shared option in the coalition. I thank him: both I and the entire M5S will support him with conviction and loyalty: we will continue to work in the common direction, day after day, to offer Ligurians a government that is up to the challenges that await the Liguria Region”. He wrote in a note Luca Pirondini (M5s) who in recent days had been proposed by the Movement as a candidate for governor.

“The 5 Star Movement – we read in Pirondini’s note – has always oriented its political action in the exclusive interest of citizens, often even to the detriment of its own legitimate interests as a political force”.

“In Liguria, tormented by the corruption – he adds – of the Toti management, working in the interest of the citizens means building a programmatic alternative to put aside a government experience that in nine years has sunk the aspirations and ambitions of the Ligurians to implement a practice of management of the res publica focused on the protection of the interests of a few to the detriment of the interests of all”. “The 5 Star Movement – he continues – is at the forefront of this new challenge and for this reason it has put forward my candidacy: to help broaden a range of profiles from which the coalition could choose the one on which to converge with the widest spectrum of sharing. In this perspective, after numerous discussions on common themes, Andrea Orlando’s candidacy turned out to be the most shared option in the coalition. I thank him: both I and the entire M5S will support him with conviction and loyalty: we will continue to work in the common direction, day after day, to offer Ligurians a government that is up to the challenges that await the Region”.

In these hours in Campo Largo they are feverishly trying to close the deal on Orlando’s candidacy, after the ultimatum from the former minister who said he would step aside if by the end of today, Sunday 1 September, the issue of his candidacy, which has been in the running for some time, is not resolved in view of the regional elections in Liguria, scheduled, barring any counter-indications, for 27 and 28 October. The role of Italia Viva and that of Azione remains to be clarified.