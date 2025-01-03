Mercadona surprises its customers again by improving the quality of all its products kings rosconesmaking them even fluffier and with an even more tender texture. As every year, it offers five different varieties, ideal to accompany the Three Kings’ after-meal or any Christmas party: three filled roscones and two unfilled roscones, one of them gluten-free and lactose-free, which, this year, after listening to the opinions of customers, the traditional candied fruit has been added as decoration.

Such improvement in texture and sponginess has been developed by its specialist suppliers. La Tahona de Utiel and Airos Delicatessenwith facilities in the municipalities of Utiel (Valencia) and Martorell (Barcelona), respectively. Thanks to its fermentation process, the roscón brioche dough is fluffier and has an even more tender texture. Once purchased in the store, the customer can defrost it in the refrigerator in its packaging and keep it afterwards. up to three daysguaranteeing that it can be enjoyed with the same quality and fluffiness.

«The key is to follow the same production process that is carried out in a traditional pastry“The dough is prepared and created, let it rest, molded manually and decorated with candied fruit, sliced ​​almonds and sugar,” explains Rocío Castro, Mercadona’s roscone specialist. After a fermentation process, in which the roscón dough takes on the appropriate volume that gives it that spongy and tender texture, they are baked and checked one by one to guarantee that their quality is adequate.

Regarding the stuffed roscones, with three different flavors to choose from, they have a filling distributed evenly, ensuring that in each bite the contrast of the brioche with the flavor of the chosen filling is perceived: cream, prepared with a cream base and prepared with cream and cocoa base.









Additionally, for those who enjoy the classic roscón more, the company offers two options without any type of filling: the traditional one and its version gluten-free and lactose-freethis year also with candied fruit for decoration. Thus, customers have the possibility of consuming it without filling or filling it to taste.

All Mercadona Reyes roscones come with the figurine, the bean and the crowna tradition that closes the Christmas holidays and brings the family together around the table. The roscones are now available in all the company’s supermarkets and, to enjoy them on Three Kings’ Night or Three Kings’ Day, they can be purchased until Saturday, January 4.