Xavier García Pimientacoach of Sevilla FCspoke to the media this Friday in advance of the match that will measure his team against the Almeria in the round of 32 of the King’s Cup. The Catalan coach reflected on the match and reviewed various aspects of Sevilla’s current situation, focusing on the market.

In fact the coach confirmed that Valentine Boatwill not play against Almería as his departure from the club is close: «He is not going to come. He’s going to train. He doesn’t have minutes for whatever reason and asks to leave. I imagine he’s trying to find a way out. Today he is going to train normally and it is true that he has asked not to travel tomorrow». «He is a boy who has a lot of quality and I am forced to make decisions. You have to take into account offensive and defensive situations. It has quality and I have nothing to reproach it for. He hasn’t played more because I consider that there are teammates who have done better. If it comes out, I would understand,” he added later.

As his departure from the club approaches, Sevilla loses a left side. Regarding the need that the club could have to sign a footballer for this position, García Pimienta stressed that “We have to bring in players who really improve what we have here”. «Pedrosa is injured before Olot, I think Kike Salas has done a good job there. If Valentín Barco ends up leaving and we find a player who improves the position, we will be delighted. What we are not going to do is sign for the sake of signing. If not, we draw from the quarry, we have interesting players like Hormigo or Oso,” said the coach in the press room.

Another of the footballers who could leave the club during the month of January is the Nigerian Kelechi Iheanachoabout which the technician indicated the following: «The only thing I can say is that He came with a little discomfort and has offers from other clubs. It is not a serious injury. He couldn’t train yesterday, he won’t do it today either and will not travel».









It will also not be available to travel to Almería Nemanja Gudeljthe new captain of the team after the departure of Jesús Navas. The goalkeeper Alberto Flores and Djibril Sow are equally low as Tanguy Nianzou and Chidera Ejuke. García Pimienta hopes to be able to recover Adrià Pedrosa.

The Sevilla coach insisted that needs to an extreme “as soon as possible.” being the Swiss international Ruben Vargas the best placed: «We have to reinforce that position, but with a player who really helps us and contributes and has a level for Sevilla. Reinforcing it for the sake of reinforcing it does not make sense. Yes, it is true that it has to be as soon as possible. The player who comes has to be a player that we really want.”.

«We have not had any explicit meeting. Víctor (Orta) and José María (Del Nido Carrasco) come to my office a lot or I go to see them. The exact assessment has been made and taking into account situations that we do not control… That is what I base my opinion on, based on what is happening. We want to reinforce the winger position no matter what. If a forward or winger ends up leaving we have to reinforce the squad. The sports management is doing a very good job,” added a coach shortly after who celebrated the renewal of Kike Salas, did not reveal which goalkeeper will occupy the goal in the next games and asked by 2025 “for all the things we are building to be fulfilled.” . «An improvement is being seen, that’s the feeling I have. We have to take one more step. We have to reach the fans and make them feel proud of us. I think we have the potential to do something more than what we are doing. It’s not easy, but I see the players wanting to continue growing. “I think we are going to end up seeing a better Sevilla,” he added.

He also classified the Copa del Rey as an “exciting” competition. «Tomorrow we are going to have a First Division rival who plays in Second. Surely they are going to be very excited to eliminate us and we have to take it seriously. The League is as important as the Copa del Rey,” he concluded.