Marvel Rivals was present at the recent Gamescom Opening Night Live, where it revealed a couple of new characters that will be joining its long roster of heroes and villains. In addition, the release date for this title, which until now was in beta phase, was finally revealed.

As for the characters that will join Marvel RivalsThese are Captain America and Winter Soldier. Their arrival was revealed with a trailer showing the gameplay of both. As expected, Steve primarily uses his shield for defense and attack, while Bucky uses his metal arm, which has tentacle powers, as well as firearms.

At the end of the trailer, it is confirmed that this new hero shooter will have all the heroes free and ready to play from the start. It won’t be like other titles where players will have to buy characters. At least not at the start, we’ll see as time goes on and if it becomes more popular.

Source: NetEase

We recommend: Marvel Rivals will have a PS5 exclusive that will burn many

Finally the advancement of Marvel Rivals confirmed its official release date. It will be fully launched on December 6th and players will be able to jump into a few games. Since its beta was quite popular, it’s possible that we’re looking at a success for NetEase. Will you be playing it?

What is Marvel Rivals?

Marvel Rivals It is a video game that belongs to the hero shooter genre. Here players will be able to use different heroes and villains to compete in 5 vs 5 teams.. Each of the characters has different abilities to take advantage of and combine with those of the rest of their companions.

It is currently in beta phase, and many people who have had the chance to play it have given it good ratings. They said it feels cool and is also quite fun to pick up and play with.. Perhaps it is such a saturated market, it will be able to shine thanks to its wide collection of well-known characters such as Venom, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Loki and Doctor Strange to name a few.

Don’t forget to follow us on Google News. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.