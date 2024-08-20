Lynked: Banner of the Spark Announced with Trailer and Steam Release Date during the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2024: it is a cooperative action game that will debut on the Valve platform in early access on October 22.

In the game we will take on the role of a member of the resistance against the Combots, dangerous robots determined to destroy the world: to stop them we will have to coordinate our actions with other users and try our hand at fun hack & slash mechanics enriched with roguelike elements.

We will be able to expand our cityupgrade weapons and skills based on the resources obtained at the end of each mission, unlock bot allies and even participate in activities such as fishing or farming in order to grow the settlement we have created.