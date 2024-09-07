Decisive start

After having ‘failed’ the Qualifying by not going beyond the fourth fastest time which is only worth the second row, Jorge Martin he redeemed himself at the start of the Misano Sprint by immediately taking command of operations.

A ‘slingshot’ start is essential to take first position on a track where overtaking is not at all easy. Francesco Bagnaia tried to stay behind his rival in the title race, but the temperature of the front tire rose too high and Pecco had to give up. Martin won the Sprint – he hadn’t done so since Sachsenring – and rose to +26 in the standings over his rival.

“After qualifying I was very focused on the start – Martin’s analysis on the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – qualifying was 90% of the race and I didn’t do it very well, so I concentrated on the start. I didn’t expect to go to first position straight away, I thought 2nd even if I had the plan to pass Morbidelli and Bezzecchi because I usually start better, but Pecco is someone who starts very strong, while today he struggled. So I took this opportunity and since I was 1st I tried to make good times straight away, with the ”31.3 pace at the beginning, incredible. It was also very hot and it was difficult in general, but I’m very happy. I also hit a track limit right on the 2nd lap and that bothered me because I couldn’t go out even a millimeter and I had to stay very focused. Before the race you always try to plan the start to always be ready, you never know what can happen and you always have to be ready for all conditions. I didn’t think about this start, but I saw that Pecco was getting up a bit early, when you’re in front it’s more difficult to have a reference point, at that point I said to myself that I could pass him. I passed him, I managed to close, but then I thought that at some point in the first lap he would try. It was a difficult 1st and 2nd lap, but in the end I did it. Tomorrow there is a big doubt: everyone says they will focus on the soft but I think they say that to try to make a strategy. We’ll see, because in FP1 I did ”31.7 with the medium, on the fourth-fifth lap, while today I was doing ”31.3, which means that the medium after a few laps is very good. We’ll see, because at the beginning the soft can make the difference, but then you’re in more difficulty. It will be a very long race and I hope to repeat what I did last year”.