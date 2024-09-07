by VALERIO BARRETTA

Morbidelli’s Roar at Misano

Glimpses of an old Franco Morbidelli: in the Misano Sprint the Prima Pramac team rider won a medal with an authoritative race, in which he only had to bow his head to Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

The Italian-Brazilian won the duel with Enea Bastianini, rediscovering the sensations that had been missing since the 2021 Jerez GP: in fact, his last placing in the championship dated back to over three years ago. Soft in the top-3 in MotoGP. And in post-race interviews, #21 highlighted the growth he had throughout 2024.

Morbidelli’s words

“I am very happy“, these are his words to Sky Sports MotoGP. “This is definitely and decisively the first real step, a podium in the Sprint and in a Sprint like that, with pace, done to the maximum by Jorge and ‘Pecco’. Being able to stay there is a symptom that we have taken the real step, the definitive one.Now we have to continue like this“.

“I’ve been fast for a while now. I started feeling fast from Le Mans, but I never put it all together and I missed a lot of things like qualifying and some race moments, so my adaptation process to the bike and the team continued during the races. The podium is a whole other thing“, he continued. “This is still a sprint, but staying in the top three in a race like this, done to the max by Jorge and ‘Pecco’, who gave their all for 13 laps and managing to stay there and understand even more is a sign of good work.“.