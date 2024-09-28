Missed opportunity

The race for the 2024 MotoGP title is increasingly dotted with mistakes and twists. In the two races at Misano, Martin and Bagnaia exchanged strategic errors and crashes with each other – two weeks apart – giving each other potentially decisive points. Today, in the Mandalika Sprint, it was once again the Spaniard who offered the title contender a gift that only had to be unwrapped: author of a fantastic pole position and great favorite for the victory, Martin was knocked out early in the second lapleaving the way clear for the reigning world champion.

Once back on the saddle, the Pramac team standard-bearer attempted to mount a spectacular comeback, but the feat came to a halt at tenth positionthe last one that does not award world points in the Saturday race. “A mistake is a mistake – admitted Martin to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP after the race, without looking for justifications – I didn’t go long, but I followed the usual trajectory. It is difficult to understand this fall. I tried looking at the data and nothing shows up. I definitely have to take the curve more slowly, but I didn’t do anything strange. This is what doesn’t leave me at peace, because when you don’t understand the reasons for the fall it’s not nice“.

Towards tomorrow’s GP

Certainly, however, regret aside for the 12 points lost on BagnaiaMartin’s race was not boring: “I have a good practice with overtaking – recognized #89 – I finished last in tenth, so I think I’m in good shape for tomorrow. The track has a lot of grip everywhere except for one point, where I fell, where there is a small piece of track where if you step on it, you fall. You are so forced to pass on a single ‘good’ line that if you go more than 5cm you fall“.

Now for the Spaniard the objective must be to reset in view of the ‘real’ race of tomorrow: “The fall will have no consequences on race tactics – he underlined – You still have to give your best and I’ll do what I thought I’d do tomorrow anyway. Today I trained on overtaking and it’s not a bad thing if tomorrow’s race is close. I felt very good with the medium yesterday, I don’t know if Pecco will choose that or another tyre, but I think I’m in shape for tomorrow. I feel strong. I want to keep a low profile and bring home the best“.