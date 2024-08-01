There Ford’s self-drivingwith the system BlueCruisecan now be used on European motorways thanks to theapproval of the European Commission. Although the system is formally classified as level 2its approval marks a major advance for driver assistance technology level 3. The trial in Europe started in 2023 in United Kingdom and now it is spreading to the rest of the continent.

FORD autonomous driving

The Ford BlueCruise It is an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) that falls within the Level 2 of autonomy. This means that it is a system semi-autonomous which can handle some driving functions such as acceleration, braking and steering in certain conditions, but always requires active driver supervision. Ford’s BlueCruise system, approved by the European Commission, enables hands-free driving on 133,000 km of European motorways, covering routes that cross several countries, such as from Sweden to Italy.

Ford’s BlueCruise system is a semi-autonomous driving system

How Ford BlueCruise Works

Ford’s BlueCruise semi-autonomous driving system, when active, manages steering, acceleration, braking, lane positioning and following distances, while monitoring signs, speed signs and traffic. Drivers can drive without hands on the steering wheel in the Blue Zones, but they must keep their attention on the road.

A camera under the instrument panel checks the driver’s gaze

A camera under the instrument panel check the look and the position of the driver’s head, even if wearing sunglasses.

Where is FORD autonomous driving authorized?

Ford’s BlueCruise autonomous driving is now available in 15 European countries, including Great Britain, Spain, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Poland And Sweden. Users can try BlueCruise for free for 90 days and then choose an annual or monthly subscription, with the option to cancel or renew.

Ford BlueCruise Semi-Autonomous Driving, How It Works, VIDEO

Already, more than 420,000 Ford and Lincoln vehicles equipped with BlueCruise have traveled more than 342 million kilometers (213 million miles) hands-free, accumulating over 3.1 million hours of driving.

This system, classified as level 2, is now the assistance system for advanced guide most popular in Europe, available on all new Mustang Mach-E in 20 countries and also via software update for older models.

