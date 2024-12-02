In just a few years, Marina Rivers has managed to become one of the great content creators in our country. At only 22 years old, he has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and 7 million on TikTok, the application where he began to make a name for himself during confinement.

The success of the young woman from Madrid has allowed her to go from being a simple student to someone more famous. We have seen her very regularly at the big events in our country and this Monday, September 9, the also collaborator of ‘TardeAR’ premiered in September as ‘Masterchef Celebrity’ contestantwhich celebrates its grand finale this Monday on TVE.

We tell you everything you need to know about the famous content creator.

Her age and how Marina Rivers became famous

Marina Rivera Saldaña is a Spanish tiktoker from 22 years which has gained relevance in recent years. The young woman is known on social networks as ‘Rivers’ or ‘La Rivers’, a combination of her two surnames.









Born on August 22, 2002, this young woman began publishing her content on the Musical application. and, just before it became TikTok. Many knew her then as “the girl who recorded herself in class”, since the young woman used to share videos from her class.

However, it was not until confinement that the young woman began to gain relevance thanks to her choreographies on social networks and, as a result of the pandemic, she began to gain hundreds of followers. At just 18 years old he became one of the great content creatorsjoining other well-known names such as Claudia García, Lola Lolita, Mar Lucas or Naim Darrechi.

This success, however, has not prevented him from continuing his academic training. Marina Rivers has been studying the double degree in Law and Economics at the Rey Juan Carlos University from Madrid, something that he combines with his daily life as an influencer.

A trans model, a streamer and a rapper: Marina Rivers’ famous ex-boyfriends

Marina Rivers’ fame has not stopped her from finding love in recent years. For several months, the woman from Madrid maintained a romantic relationship with the also tiktoker and trans model Daniel Marrerowhom he met on social networks. The couple became one of the most established within the content application, as well as one of the favorites of Internet users for their LGTBIQ+ activism. After more than a year of relationship, both announced its final break in August 2021: “Dani and I have left it, there are times when two people who love each other cannot be together,” they explained on their social networks.

This disappointment in love did not prevent Marina from trusting in love again, since a few months ago the young woman confirmed her relationship with the streamer JCorko. Quickly, their social networks began to fill with images together and the couple even dedicated themselves to streaming together to chat with their followers. However, after just six months of relationship, the influencer and the content creator announced through Instagram that they had decided to put an end to their relationship.

Marina Riversss with her ex-partner, the streamer JCorko



instagram





﻿

The latest conquest of the influencer has been Robledoa emerging Spanish rap artist with which broke last July after just a year of relationship, as confirmed by the influencer through her social networks. The 25-year-old from Madrid has made a name for himself in the Spanish music industry after several years competing in the well-known ‘rooster battles’ of the RedBull National Championship. During these years, he has released songs like ‘Reina’, ‘A Primera Vista’ and ‘Los Ángeles’, although his best-known song is ‘No Me Olvidate’, along with Omar Montes and Químico Ultra Mega.

Marina Rivers with her ex-partner, the singer and rapper Robledo



instagram





How much money does Marina Rivers earn from being an influencer?

Although the young woman has never emphasized the money she has made working as an influencer, some specialized marketing pages estimate that, with the number of followers she has, Rivers could be earning a few 200,000 euros for every advertising campaign you do.

Even so, Marina has always been very careful with her savings: «I have always been a very rat. In my family we are closed fists. Honestly, the only treat I have given myself has been buy me a house and it has been what I have been saving for and doing everything I have done during this time. “It was worth it,” explained the influencer in an interview for Yass.

Marina Rivers became the center of attention again a few months ago when, at just 20 years old, she announced the purchase of her first home. “Thank you for accompanying me in everything, it is thanks to you, I am officially the owner,” the young woman shared through her social networks, with some images in the work of your new home. “I don’t know what the 17-year-old girl who started uploading tiktoks would say if she saw everything that has happened to us, eternally grateful,” she wrote then.

However, this good news generated opposite reactions, with many followers criticizing the fact that only influencers could buy houses while most young people could hardly afford to live in an apartment “without having 2 jobs.” Faced with these comments, the young woman did not hesitate to respond harshly: “All the money I have earned in my life has been honestly, while I continue studying, I have bought a home, a personal project that does not harm anyone, you all have the application from tiktok, you can start uploading videos, it’s very easy.