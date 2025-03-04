Claudia T. Ferrero Madrid 03/04/2025



Updated at 2:34 p.m.





The growing digitalization of the economy together with the increasing Digital footprint of great value for cybercriminals, among others.

In this sense, the IT safety and management solution that allows us to observe and measure all kinds of technologies, Pandora FMSalert about the decrease in cyber attacks, but the increase in the severity of themWhen finding the cybercriminals an opportunity for theft in large companies and strategic sectors, of which the data is appropriated to later request a rescue or sell them in the black market.

An example of this, was the cyber attack on El Corte Inglés, confirmed yesterday by the company itself, due to the escape caused in a External supplier that suffered unauthorized access, affecting the privacy and personal data of its users. That is, the confidential information and data corresponding to the contact and identification information and cards to use in the establishment itself were leaked through a security gap in one of the external suppliers with which the English Court maintains a contractual relationship, allowing cyber criminals to free access to such confidential information. However, the affected company indicated that the incidence was immediately remedied thanks to the detection protocols and suredad.

What happens to the data? The oil of the 19th century?

“The value of the data is increasing,” says experts. In a world where e-commerce and the Digitization of the economy They are the order of the day, user data management by companies is enhanced. If the Geopolitical seizure of the international system, the data becomes a very valuable resource and the main objective of the criminals in the network.









To get an economic revenue or strategic advantage, cybercounts usually ask for the Payment of a rescue For the stolen data to restart the systems or, in many cases, they profit from their Sale in the black marketsays Sancho Lerena, CEO of Pandora FMS and expert in IT and security management.

Large surfaces and strategic sectors are the main victims of cybercrime

The reality of these cyber attacks affects mainly on the Large surfaces and strategic sectorswho due to the abundance, confidentiality and strategic relevance of their data become the perfect target of cybercriminals.

Along these lines, experts say that large companies “are increasingly a greater objective” and conclude that, regardless of the activity sector, strategic operators “are more threatened than ever.” An example of this, are the successful cyber attacks that affected six of the main companies of the IBEX in 2024, without taking into account the rest of cyber attacks that did not bear fruit. Thus, the affection to the six giants of the Ibex “are only cyber attacks that were successful, because they receive Micho more,” says Lerena.

By specialization within the strategic sector, in the last two years cyber attacks to the financial sector have remained in 25% without any reviewable decrease, while the ICT and communications sector has accumulated 18% of them. Also, the Energy sector It is crowned as one of the most affected sectors with 22% of the cyber attacks received, despite experiencing a 10% decrease in just one year. Thus establishes an analysis of Pandora FMS based on the historical National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE).

The differentiation by specialization sectors of the companies that have suffered these cyber attacks that it is their Strategic Company condition that generates interest in cybercriminals. Among the victims of this type of crime are added to El Corte Inglés, Banco Santander, Endesa, Iberdrola, Repsol, Telefónica or Aena, this last recent victim after a data filtration corresponding to authorities of the entity.

At the global level, in 4 years the figure of cyber attacks to strategic sectors has decreased almost 80%, which does not imply that they are now less serious or powerful, says Sancho Lerena. Thus, There are less cyber attacks but more seriouslyaccording to data analyzed by Pandora FMS,

Cybercrequence is a reflection of the growing Power of data and importance for cybercriminals to access them. To combat or alleviate the effects of this crime modality, a reaction is needed on time, so “investment and formation” continues to do in the field of cybersecurity, the CEO of Pandora FMS.

“The monitoring of IT structures It should already be mandatory because a reaction in time saves a lot of information, ”explains Sancho Lerena, CEO of the technology Pandora FMS and IT and security management expert.

IT infrastructure is the service offered by the set of technological resources that a company or organization uses to manage, store, process and transmit information. That is, the TECHNOLOGICAL VERTEBRAL COLUMNto which it provides devices and applications to operate efficiently and safely in the digital environment.

From there, the importance of both the monitoring of the IT systems and infrastructure and infrastructure Strengthen cybersecurity in the face of the user and the internal information of the company.

In this sense, the detection and safety protocols They are a fundamental system that should be extended to all organizations, since they analyze the data in real time and create an activity map that allows to detect any anomalous behavior, Lerena recommends. “If there is a data transaction greater than usual, or some jam, everything is detected and allows to act faster,” he adds.

«Monitoring the systems and having an overview of the entire IT infrastructure is fundamental. Technology allows you to see if there is any unusual behavior and thus give the opportunity to anticipate a mass contagion, ”says Sancho Lerena.

Therefore, experts advise invest in qualified systems and personnelsince, they say that “in Spain there are solutions powerful enough to reduce this type of aggressions,” but there is a lack as these, or being outdated, or being insufficient to create the necessary safe environment.

“The cyber attack does not happen only because of a cybersecurity failure, also for errors in the configuration or by own holes that the company leaves in its infrastructure,” explains Lerena. Given this lack of stability in infrastructure and qualified personnel, the Artificial intelligence It is positioned as a novel control tool against cyber attacks.

In short, experts conclude that the National Economic Environment must increase your investment and preparation To face these situations, since data management will go to more and geopolitical tension will increase the risk of receiving this type of aggressions, already found by large Spanish companies.