The catastrophe survives above our heads. In fact, he does it literally at the ‘Blind’ installation, by Carlos Aires (Ronda, 1974) at the headquarters of Sabrina Amrani In Carabanchel. And it seems that it does not matter.

That’s why, … The Andalusian creator puts us to this powerful piece that in his third version (he prepared it for him CACMÁLAGA will already do more than a decade and then stressed in Alcobendas Art Center) It is done if it fits bigger, and, with it, the anguish it generates.

I put them on notice: tens, hundreds of lamppost holidays with the most diverse scenes, in which the concept ‘catastrophe’ would be what the agglutina, a term that airs used as #Hang in many files and repositories of images (among them, and mainly, the historical and unattainable of ABC). Therefore, and by the whim of the algorithms, it gives rise to them being injured, mutilated, affected by reality but also of fiction; even pornographic scenes (For something orgasm is ‘little death’ in French) …

All of what natural, our gaze should be withdrawn by pure survival. But there we are: contemplating, anesthetized, as if nothing, receiving the constant flow of the networks as if we were really able to control it. And then (I make spoiler) the blackout is made. It happens every three minutes. During one, we stay blind. And we perceive, we are like that!, That we feel more comfortable with our eyes open to the disaster than blinded in the dark.

Blood of his blood.

From top to bottom, the politician ‘The End: A Love Song’, the version of the artist’s -composed piece; and detail of one of the works of ‘Mirrors’

Blinded There is always a lot of autobiographical in Carlos Aires. The artist himself suffered last year a mishap that leaves him blind. And being blind is almost like dying in life. And death, the one that has always rewarded the work of this author (Legend has it, and it is not a joke, that the artist loads exhibition after exhibition with his own cof Didac Foundation of Santiago de Compostela), it also has a lot to say in this proposal.

Death of the friend, who before committing suicide leaves a letter in which he asks loved ones not to stop dancing Hercules and Love’s’ armor. And that cites Rilke, the poet who in the hometown of airs assumed death not as an end but as a travel companion in life.

Death and music that are synonyms by Carlos Aires, who has recorded song titles about knives and has reproduced the lyrics of the words of songs in paper money. He does it here again in a kind of baroque altar (the blood pulls, and airs is very Andalus) with the ‘The End’ lyrics by Doors (It is the piece ‘The End: A Love Song’), while using his own blood (and that of the collector that lends himself) to rewrite the score of this mythical anthem. Recall that Carlos lived the hangover of that generation of homosexuals that feared AIDS, that was transmitted by the blood, and that does not forget that in countries like the US is prohibited from donating blood to these people. Blood not as life, but as death.

Carlos Aires ‘Armor’. Sabrina Amrani Gallery. Madrid. C/ Salaberry, 52. Until April 12

And molten to black. Black black. Again: there are still three pieces with silhouettes of that color (of disasters, of pleasures, of countries) that function as mirrors in which we look or look away, according to the moment … Put blind, and do not die in the attempt, by Carlos Aires.