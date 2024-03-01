It hasn't been many days since the Sanremo Festivalwhich saw Angelina Mango as the winner and bets are already open on who will host the 2025 edition. Yes, because the much loved Amadeus, even before the start of the Italian Song Festival, had announced that for him it would be it was the last year.

News that saddened many, which was then joined by the decision of Fiorello, accomplice and co-host of Amadeus for many years now. Who will host the Sanremo Festival 2025? The indiscretions they have already made their way on the web and names several have popped up!

First the singer from Romagna Laura Pausiniwhich however he suffered denied his involvement on the Ariston stage. It was then Carlo Conti's turn, who however didn't seem very happy about it:

I absolutely don't think about it. After Amadeus' Sanremo I would also say “no”, but someone has to do it. Clearly, having done it before, I know what it means. But I don't think about it, I have my plans which are going very well. And then I think that Sanremo should be done by an expert host.

It was then the turn of Antonella Clerici, who like her colleague has immediately denied the indiscretion. Paolo Bonolis? Milly Carlucci? Alessandro Cattelan? The public was decisive on the name of the latter euphoric, the friendliness of the former X-Factor host has always won the hearts of Italians. He is also very busy between his radio show and his television show Cattelan is here tonight on Rai 2. However the host he hasn't denied it yet…

A little while ago, a new name arrived. For the newspaper Daily factcould be Gigi D'Alessio the host of Sanremo 2025. Could the Neapolitan singer accept? For now he hasn't spoken out, but the rumors are still fresh… fans are anxiously awaiting his reaction!