The awards from the Institute of Economic Studies (IEE) were held tonight and they awarded awards to Pablo Hernandez de Cos for his professional career in the economic field; to Carlos Segoviaas best economic journalist; already Laura Olías, as best young economic journalist. Furthermore, the IEE Special Prize has gone to Margaritis Schinasvice president of the European Commission.

In his speech, Margaritis acknowledged the fear he had “when I was spokesperson for the European Union and announced the great crisis that Greece went through in 2008.”

The vice president of the European Commission has highlighted the last five unexpected years, which have gone from Coronavirus in the year 2020, until wars of Russia and Ukraine and Israel and Palestine, going through an era of disinformation in which we are immersed. Despite this, he highlighted the great role that the EU has played “it has done things hamiltonians“, declared Margaritis.

To conclude his speech after collecting the IEE Special Award, the vice president put on the table the three main challenges that the EU will have to face in the coming years. The first goes through strengthen the European economy: “Produce more, regulate less and simplify things to make them simpler,” remarked Margaritis, since after Donald Trump’s victory in the elections and his strong commitment to tariffs, the European market will have to become stronger to continue prospering. .

Directly related to the victory of the American magnate is the second challenge set by the Greek: improve security. The vice president of the European Commission has highlighted that Europe must “stop being a consumer of security and produce more”, since Trump’s victory in the US and its position of support for Russia will mean that the EU will have to carry out greater defense investment to support Ukraine.

Finally, Margaritis has referred to the improved governance by the EU to simplify processes and when carrying out regulations at a global level, at least in Europe.

Pablo Hernández de Cos, who was governor of the Bank of Spain until he was replaced last September by José Luis Escrivá, former minister of Spain, has also been awarded for his economic work. In his speech, Hernández de Cos has highlighted the importance of rigorindependence and the value of good communication as an instrument of economic policy. In addition, the former governor of the Bank of Spain has also asked for greater investment to be able to dedicate more resources to financial education.

The award-winning journalists, Carlos Segovia (best economic journalist) and Laura Olías (best young economic journalist) have highlighted the importance of not settling or being complacent with good news, but rather being critical of reality when telling it, and teamwork when developing journalistic work in the media, respectively.

This put the finishing touch to the IEE awards ceremony, which are held annually with the aim of recognizing the best economic and journalistic work in Spain and the European Union.