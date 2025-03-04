The American rapper G $ Lil Ronnie, 30, died in a shooting in the north of the state of Texas in which his 5 -year -old daughter also died, local media reported.

The shooting occurred on Monday and the police explained that Two suspects opened fire against the victims Shortly before 11, local time, in Forest Hill, a suburb about 48 kilometers west of Dallas, according to Use Today.

Police officers tried to save them, but both victims died at the scene of the shooting.

The researchers verified that The suspects fled the scene in a white car of four doors after approaching the victim’s vehicle, according to the Forest Hill Police Department.

Police have issued an arrest warrant for homicide against suspects, whose names have not yet been made public.

A witness of the place said that They heard about 20 to 30 shotsaccording to the local radio station KTVT.

Friends and family have identified the murdered man as rapper Ronnie ‘Lilronnie’ Smith, also known as G $ Lil Ronnie, according to local radio stations WFAA and KTVT.

Smith had about 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. His most listened song was Hoodfame Killuminatiof a 2018 collaborative project with Go Yayo, whose real name is Kyrin Xavier Peters, according to Use Today.