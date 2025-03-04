03/04/2025



Updated at 2:30 p.m.





There are already schedule For the derby of the Villamarínthat for fans of the Real Betis He is quite familiar every time the Sevillista neighbor has to visit the Heliopolitan fief. Again the party of the eternal Hispanic rivalry will be played in the field of Betis on closed night, to the 21.00 hoursin this case the Sunday, March 30. A few Betics are surprised by the schedule designated for the derby of Day 29 of LaLiga EA Sports … They are accustomed to living the game with the spotlights of the stadium on.

Not surprisingly, the fans and Verdiblancos partners They have not come to a derby their stadium in the afternoon for almost 7 yearsspecifically on May 12, 2018. That game was played at 6.30 pm and ended with 2-2 draw on the scoreboard. Bartra and Loren scored for the Verdiblancos, and Ben Yedder and Kjaer for the Sevillista side, where he directed the team Joaquín Caparrós. In Betis, the coach of that 2017-18 was Quique Setién.

Since then, the Betics have not played a derby in Villamarín in daylight, something that not a few fans miss, particularly older followers and families with minors that go to Villamarín and that between the end of the game and the return home they are planted in midnight as little. No houses with ‘Europeanized’ schedules that they are imposed in our society … but in football, and in the derbies played in the field of Betis, television and business send. The next March 30, in addition, It falls on Sundaylittle compatible with workers and schools who have to start the day in the morning on Monday, early.

In the campaign 2028-19the two league derbies were nightlife, at 8:45 p.m., both in La Palmera and Nervión, something that also happened in the 2019-20when the party of eternal rivalry was played at 9:00 p.m. in Villamarín and even later, at 10 pm, in Sánchez-Pizjuán. In the season 2020-21the derby of Nervión was played at 9:00 p.m. and although that of Villamarín (finally) was set for 4:15 pm, could not enter the Betic Stadium public due to restrictions due to the incidence of the pandemic of the pandemic of the pandemic of the pandemic COVID-19. 1-1 was that duel. They marked Suso and channels from the penalty spot. Fekir failed another maximum penalty that could give the victory to those of Manuel Pellegrini.









In the 2021-22the fans of Sevilla FC did enjoy a derby in the daylight in a match that was held at 16.15 in the Sánchez-Pizjuán. The followers of the Betiswho again saw how the meeting in their fief was celebrated to 21.00 hours. Even that same season the controversial derby of the Jordan Palo Cup was played at 9.30 pm Televised by Mediaset.

In the season 2022-23, the two league derbies were nocturnal, at 9:00 p.m.. However, in the last two campaigns, 2023-24 and the current 2024-25he Seville FC has hosted his derby to 18.30 hourswhile Betis has had to play it with his love of moonlight, 21.00 hours.