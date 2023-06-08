After it was confirmed that the authorities in Mexico had found the lifeless body of María Luisa Manríquez, who was a beauty queen in Tijuana, The community demanded that all the necessary investigations be carried out to find those responsible.

in the last hours the Attorney General of the State of Baja California (FGEBC) gave a press conference in which he gave information on the first advances in the investigations.

One of the first hypotheses points to the ex-husband of the businesswoman and model, identified as Carlos Gómez Ibarra.

Apparently, Gómez would be responsible for the crime of María Luisa. After the murder, the man would have caused his own death in a car crash.

New investigation details:

In the details, the authorities indicated that María Luisa and Carlos had signed their divorce on June 5.

On the other hand, around 7:30 in the morning on June 6, Carlos entered the victim’s home, the same one where the body was found.

The authorities detailed that the attacks were made with a sharp weapon.

On the other hand, Gómez Ibarra apparently arrived on a bicycle and after committing the crime and trying to hide his body in the house, he loaded the bicycle into the bed of a truck. which was in the name of María Luisa and started in this vehicle.

Regarding the accident in which Carlos died, everything indicates that the vehicle caught fire and the indicated burned to death

Additionally, it is believed that the crash was caused intentionally.

