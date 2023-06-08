Javier Sánchez Serna, coordinator of Podemos in the Region of Murcia and third secretary of the Congress Table, would lead Sumar’s candidacy in this constituency in the event that the preliminary agreement that Vice President Yolanda Díaz has outlined with the purple formation prospers.

According to sources familiar with the state negotiation, Díaz would have accepted that a Podemos candidate lead the list for the Congress of Deputies in the Region, within the territorial distribution that is outlined. The Region of Murcia is one of the autonomous communities in which Podemos maintains parliamentary representation, although it was benefited by the Electoral Law, since the barrier to obtaining seats is at 5% (as it is for city councils and for parliaments such as that of Madrid), would not have any deputy. Likewise, he lost his representation in the municipalities of Murcia and Cartagena.

Serna thus prevails over the other possible applicant that was being considered, the general secretary of the Federation of Workers’ Commission Services (CC OO), Teresa Fuentes. She is she participated in the presentation ceremony of Sumar in Murcia last February, with the presence of Yolanda Díaz. Sánchez Serna, for his part, did not attend the event held in the Auditorium of the Campus de la Merced in Murcia.

The figure of Sánchez Serna, a man who is completely trusted by Pablo Iglesias, Ione Belarra and Irene Montero, generates rejection in other actors integrated in Sumar, such as Más Región, whose leader is Óscar Urralburu, who is precisely the third secretary of the Board of Congress replaced the front of Podemos in the Region of Murcia.

In any case, the Podemos militancy has been summoned to a consultation asking whether or not to continue negotiating with Yolanda Díaz’s platform. “Do you accept that the Podemos Coordination Council, following the unity criteria set by the State Citizen Council, negotiate with Sumar and, where appropriate, agree on an electoral alliance between Podemos and Sumar?”, is the question posed.