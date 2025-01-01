María Escario, legendary presenter of RTVEhas begun his retirement on January 1, 2025 after spending 40 years in the world of journalism. The Madrid native has reviewed her dismissal from Sports de RTVE and a large part of her professional life, in addition to showing all her support for the athletes of our country, because according to Escario herself “they are not valued enough.”

“I really like television in France. I travel there on vacation in the summer and They give enormous social value to all the athletes in the country. That, here in Spain, we do not recognize it. The values ​​of sport are not used well enough on a social level. Athletes are not highly valued. Luckily, in our country, we have champions in practically all disciplines. I have told that, that process of growth…”, María added in the microphones of the program Today for Today in the SER chain.

Likewise, he also had words of recognition for Rafa Nadal and recalled one of the first championships that the Spaniard had achieved at the beginning of his career as a junior: “I remember on a news program talking about a boy who had won a Spanish tennis championship and the racket was bigger than him. Yes, it was a certain Rafita Nadal and I said to remember his name because this boy is going to give a lot of talk.”

Escario reviews his career at RTVE

Escario, on the other hand, highlighted that, from one day to the next, she was placed as a presenter and she realized that life “is what happens between an Olympic Games, a World Cup or a Euro Cup”: “I climbed Everest , but the other way around. I wasn’t looking for fame, I wasn’t looking to be a presenter… I liked the world behind the cameras. They made me present and I found out that life is what happens between the Games, a World Cup or a European Championship. It was all very beast. When someone decided that I had to stop presenting the news after 20 years, I had to go down to the base camp, do the street, blessed street, reports…”.

María also remembered what her goodbye to the RTVE news program was like: “They asked me when I was going on vacation… Putting my towel on the beach, the news director called me to tell me that he was stopping presenting the news. I was dead. My first day of vacation and after 20 years… The director didn’t even look at me in the face. Nothing happens because you stop presenting a news program. They hitchhike you and take you away. But on your first day of vacation and on the phone…”





After the start of her retirement, María’s greatest concern is that “the body does not follow her”, because the “mentality remains the same”: “My biggest concern is that the body does not follow me. I have many things to do and everyday things are starting to become important. That’s very nice. I went to live in the country in 2018 and I made that decision thinking about this moment. María Escario’s mentality remains the same, I am still an intern… but the body does not follow me.”

Finally, he highlighted that, throughout his professional career, he has had a wonderful time and that he has had “very lucky to be able to work on something I didn’t think about” which was what he really wanted “in life”: “40 years. Three quarters of my life, a blast. What a great time I’ve had. How lucky I’ve been to be able to work on something that I didn’t think was what I wanted to do.” I wanted it in life. I didn’t want to be a journalist, much less a presenter. I wanted to be a biologist. It is true that the world took me through the territory of letters… science was not my thing. I wanted to be a photographer, but my parents asked me if I didn’t want to pursue a university degree. They told me to study something related to photography, like journalism. “I studied journalism almost out of obligation.”