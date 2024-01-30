The GSMA, the association representing the interests of the global telecommunications industry, recently announced a strategic partnership with IBM. The goal of the collaboration is to support the adoption of generative artificial intelligence solutions in the telecommunications sector. The initiative involves the launch of two main programmes, designed to fill skills gaps and promote the practical use of these technologies. In particular, the GSMA will work with IBM through a dedicated program, the first in a new series of courses developed by the GSMA Advance training arm. These courses are designed to prepare telecommunications industry leaders for the age of artificial intelligence. The training program, designed specifically for telecom industry executives, aims to equip GSMA members with the skills and knowledge needed to effectively use GenAI, leveraging the IBM Watsonx AI and data platform.

Members will be granted access to IBM Watsonx through the GSMA Foundry's Generative AI program. This program provides participants with a platform to explore industry-specific use cases, with the ultimate goal of improving cost leadership, revenue growth and customer experience. The two organizations believe that GenAI has “tremendous potential” to improve all aspects of operations and customer engagement, including customer support, IT and network optimization.

Alex Sinclair, CTO of GSMA, highlighted that AI offers enormous opportunities for the telecommunications industry and societies in general. However, he added that it is crucial to democratize this technology to ensure that all sectors of the connectivity industry benefit from it. “Giving operators access to AI tools and knowledge, along with the necessary skills, access and training, is critical to achieving this goal,” Sinclair said. The GSMA Advance training program will cover a wide range of topics, ranging from fundamental AI principles to specialized applications in the telecommunications industry. The program will take place in five IBM offices located in the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the United States and South Korea. An online program will also be available.