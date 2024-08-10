The Colombian Mari Leivis Sanchezsilver medalist, and Ecuadorian Angie Paola Palacios, bronze, took to the podium this Friday in the -71 kilos of Paris-2024 weightlifting, an event won by American Olivia Reeves.

In a close final for second place on the podium, Sánchez beat Palacios (256) by one kilo (257), to give Colombia its third medal in these Olympic Games. “It’s exciting, I was already sure that I could get this medal, silver or whatever, because of all the work that was done to achieve it,” Sánchez explained to the official broadcaster of the Games. “I felt happy, very excited, it’s something I can’t explain, I feel happy,” added the weightlifter trained by Luis Javier Arrieta.

The 32-year-old Colombian lifted 145 kilos in her last attempt, far surpassing the 140 lifted by Palacios.

It was the second silver medal for Colombian weightlifting on Friday, after the one won by Yeison López in the -89 kilos. Before these two silvers, Colombia had opened its Paris-2024 list of winners with another silver by 17-year-old gymnast Ángel Barajas.

House for Mari

Mari’s happiness with her silver medal was completed this Friday with the official announcement that she will have her own home for herself and her family.

The governor of Antioquia, Andrés Julián Rendón, was the one who confirmed the news. “Much joy and congratulations to Mari Leivis for everything that this effort has represented for her, today giving joy to Colombians, to the people of Antioquia. The Government of Antioquia is making an effort, jointly with Indeportes and VIVA, so that she and her family can enjoy a home of their own”the president declared.

