Cuauhtémoc.- The District Attorney’s Office for the Western Zone indicated that it is participating in the campaign to disseminate information to the community, which seeks to encourage the reporting of crimes against the environment such as illegal logging in municipalities in the mountainous area.

He said that this is done through various messages via the media and social networks, which seek to raise awareness among the population about the damage caused to communities by crimes against the environment.

Likewise, through the posting of posters in public institutions and common places in the municipalities that comprise the mountain area, telephone numbers are made known to which complaints can be made anonymously about these illegal activities.

They asked citizens who may have information to contact the numbers 614 479 68 48 and 614 420 04 53 or through the Anonymous Reporting Line 089. All information will be treated confidentially.

The campaign is part of the agreements reached through meetings of the members of the Security Roundtable against Logging, in which various corporations and institutions from different levels of government and the District Attorney’s Office of the Western Zone participate.