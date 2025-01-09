Manuel Carrasco returned to the set of ‘El Hormiguero’ hours before the release of his new single ‘Wild Town‘, a song that serves as an appetizer for an upcoming record project and a tour through Spain, named ‘Wild Tour‘.

The artist from Huelva presented the song with an exciting live performance to put the finishing touch to the interview. “I’m just saying that I wanted to get on a horse, but now they are prohibited on the sets,” Motos revealed to open his mouth, ensuring that he was going to get involved.

The ‘wild’ side of Manuel Carrasco

About his new work, Carrasco commented that he wants to convey a very clear message, an idea that he had unconsciously flying over in his mind for a long time. Finally he saw the opportunity clearly, “I imagine that because of the experience and the years that I have achieved.” For the artist, the album represents “a return to the origin and nature of life”, which is why its title is made up of two words that they consider “very strong.” «For me, the town is closeness, it is a feeling of belonging. And wild, because you go without reins, without ties. “That is the central idea of ​​what this album is going to be,” he said.









«It is something that we all carry inside, our own interior. But it is coming from the origin, it is not stained with things from outside. I want to claim that especially now in a time when other things win, the most superficial ones, like screens, social networks… It’s happening to all of us, the power is outside of you. We are trying all the time to please, to achieve the objectives of I don’t know who. We move away from that part of us, and I think it is something that we must put on the table so that we are a little more aware,” he continued reflecting before an attentive Pablo Motos. He, in turn, could not help but intervene to remember that “at this time the consumption of antidepressants and suicides in adolescents have skyrocketed, something that has to do with a sadness that, it must be said clearly…”, he let fall. “Screens are not free, they are a drug and have side effects,” said the presenter.

The guest also spoke about the massive concert he gave at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. In the midst of a court battle over neighbors’ complaints, the artist revealed that he was fined 400,000 euros “for excessive noise.” Specifically, they imposed three fines of 150,000 euros each. “Two for the two days of rehearsal and one for the day of the concert.”

«I don’t understand it. How do you get down if the person in the stands in front tells you ‘I can’t hear you’? At that moment you owe yourself to the public. “Call Laporta,” Trancas and Barrancas joked. “I hope Florentino pays,” concluded the singer, who confirmed that he has appealed.