Atlético Bucaramanga and Atlético Nacional will face each other in one of the most interesting matches of the entire 11th day of the Finalización 2024 Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor League. The Verdolagas arrive at this match in fifth position in the general table, with the option to climb positions, while the current Colombian soccer champions are in 14th place.
Below we tell you what you need to know about the duel between Atlético Bucaramanga and Atlético Nacional: how and where to watch, time, date, prediction, probable lineups and news.
City: Bucaramanga, Colombia
Stadium: Alfonso Lopez Stadium
Date: September 23
Schedule: 20:10 hours in Colombia
In Colombia The match can be followed live on Win Sports+.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
1-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Tolima Sports
|
0-2 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Santa Fe
|
3-1 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Sports Pasto
|
1-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
America from Cali
|
1-2 D
|
Completion 2024
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competence
|
Alliance
|
2-1 V
|
Colombian Cup
|
Alliance
|
1-1
|
Colombian Cup
|
Jaguars of Cordoba
|
0-2 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Boyaca Patriots
|
3-1 V
|
Completion 2024
|
Rionegro Eagles
|
1-1
|
Completion 2024
The team led by Efraín Juárez secured their place in the next round of the Colombian Cup after defeating Alianza. However, not everything has been smooth sailing for the Verdolagas.
After it was revealed that a group of players had committed indiscipline, the Mexican coach assured that the situation is being addressed internally and that he prefers to focus on the team advancing to the next round.
“I think the club has issued a very clear bulletin. We understand that the situation is being handled internally in the best way possible and we have to focus on making it to the next round in a situation where we were better in 180 minutes.”
– Ephrain Juarez
Athletic Bucaramanga: A. Quintana, C. Romaña, J. Mena, C. Zapata, S. Jiménez, F. Hinestroza, E. Mena, Fabry, J. Colorado, F. Sambueza, A. Ponce.
National Athletic: H. Castillo, A. Román, J. Aguirre, W. Tesillo, A. Angulo, K. Toscano, J. Zapata, D. Asprilla, E. Cardona, K. Parra, A. Morelos.
The difference between these two teams this season is quite significant. Atlético Nacional has recovered and is looking for the top spots, while Bucaramanga, it seems, has championship mania.
Atletico Bucaramanga 1-2 Atletico Nacional
