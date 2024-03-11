“On March 9 at 8:23 AM the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gómez was born. Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and for your good wishes. Susana… Love: Thank you for fulfilling my greatest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment. I love them”. This is how the singer Maluma (Medellín, Colombia, 30 years old) notified his followers of the birth of his first daughter with his partner, the architect Susana Gómez. Numerous artists and colleagues have taken advantage of his publication to congratulate the singer, such as Luis Fonsi (“Congratulations, brother. Now you will know what true love is”), Steve Aoki (“amazing brother!!!!”) or even Paris Hilton, who has taken the opportunity to say that she loves the name they have given her daughter. In this way, a pregnancy widely shared by its protagonists on social networks culminated.

It was in October 2023 when the artist took advantage of the release of his single Procure to announce your partner's pregnancy. The song is dedicated to Susana Gómez and the video clip showed recordings of home videos in which both appeared at different moments of the relationship, and which culminated with them in a medical consultation, contemplating their future baby. The singer screened the video for the first time during one of the concerts of his tour Don Juan in Washington: “My people, I have a surprise for you tonight. Today we are going to do the world premiere of my next video. “I'm going to stay here with you and I'm going to see that surprise,” Maluma told those attending her concert. Regarding the decision to tell it this way, the singer himself gave an explanation through from your Instagram accountwhere he has almost 64 million followers: “Music has always been my best communication channel and in this case it was no exception, we wanted to give you a video that tells a little about our story and how we got here.”

Until then, Maluma and Susana Gómez had maintained a discreet relationship. Little is known about the moment they met, although their relationship became public around 2020, when photographs of the couple strolling through Beverly Hills (California) appeared. However, until 2023, Maluma did not confirm the relationship by posting a photograph of both of them on social networks, where she appeared from behind so as not to show her face.

The pregnancy changed everything: since then, the singer has shared several photographs throughout the process where Gómez was already completely visible, and she has accompanied the singer to several award ceremonies, such as the Latin Grammys held last November in the city of Seville.

Since he burst onto the international music scene in 2014, Maluma has built a solid career, success after success and with numerous collaborations with artists of the stature of Shakira, Ricky Martin, Karol G and Jennifer Lopez. Before turning 30, the singer was already appearing in the specialized media Forbes, which in 2019 included him in its list of 30 notable people under 30 years of age, since the musician earned just over 420,000 euros for each of his concerts and charged about 45,000 for each one. In addition, he made monthly profits of more than 70,000 euros through his YouTube channel.

Little was known about Susana Gómez before her relationship with the Colombian, except for her profession (architect) and that, before being with Maluma, she was married to another man, whom she divorced after meeting the singer. Since then, she has become her faithful companion on trips, tours and other commitments of the artist, as could be seen in the video clip of Procure. And the singer has not hesitated to publicly show his love for her, both at concerts and on her social networks, where it is already common to find messages towards the mother of her daughter.