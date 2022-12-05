Home page World

A Lufthansa plane had to make an emergency landing in Africa. (Iconic image) © Markus Mainka via www.imago-images.de

A Lufthansa plane has to make an emergency landing in Angola. The passengers have to go to the hotel – and then experience organizational chaos for their onward flight.

Luanda (Angola) – Horror experiences for families on the flight from Cape Town to Munich: How n-tv.de reported, a Lufthansa aircraft had to make an emergency landing in the Angolan capital. Apparently there were many families on board who had previously vacationed in South Africa and wanted to return to Germany.

Opposite to n-tv some passengers reported that they experienced pure chaos afterwards. On the one hand, all passengers had their passports taken away because visas and Covid documents for Angola were missing. In addition, the guests would have gotten hotels quickly, but then no more return flights.

Lufthansa: Technical problems make “controlled safety landing” necessary in Angola

It may not be what the passengers dreamed of after their vacation in South Africa: the plane suddenly encountered technical problems on the flight. As a Lufthansa spokesman confirmed to n-tv, nothing unusual had happened. “The flight captain has decided to switch off one of the two engines as a precautionary measure for landing and to land in Luanda with priority status,” a Lufthansa spokesman said ntv.de.

“An airplane can land safely with one engine, which is what happened in this case.” After a routine standard procedure – including circling in the air to use kerosene and become lighter – a safety landing was initiated. However, according to one passenger, the passengers had known about the technical problems for a long time because the light on board did not work and the captain informed them early about the necessary emergency landing – probably anxious minutes on board.

Late return flights after emergency landing in Angola

The relief should be quickly followed by renewed disillusionment: According to information from n-tv some passengers could not count on a quick return to Munich.

Lufthansa offered a passenger the earliest return flight on December 7th. A family with three children was given December 12 as the next option to return. (cat)