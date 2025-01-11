Lola Lotita, after having stopped by this Friday Public Mirror to promote The Challengea program in which he participates, did the same hours later in And now Sonsoleswhere has talked about his stress problems and the pressure that comes with being a public figure.

“There are times when I don’t know how to manage my emotions very well“, the content creator began by confessing to Sónsoles Ónega, the presenter of Antena 3’s evening program.

Furthermore, it has detailed how Prolonged periods of stress have had an impact on their physical well-being: “When I go through stages of stress… Now I have it in my stomach. Before I had bald spots, my hair has grown, but now I constantly feel sick to my stomach.”

To face these setbacks, the young woman has explained how fundamental it is for her reconnect with his roots in Elche, his hometown. “Every so often I return home to return to my circle, with my family, with my lifelong friends… I think you have to support yourself with the people around you, form a healthy circle,” he declared.

In addition, He has highlighted that he also resorts to psychological help: “I left it aside for a long time and now I’m back. If you can afford it, it’s the best thing you can do.”

Regarding his life as influencer, Lola has dealt with one of the most difficult aspects of her job. “The worst thing is being completely exposed to comments… They are constantly judging you without knowing you. You learn and move forward,” she lamented.