Talking about the surname Topuria is synonymous with talent. And mixed martial arts. If Ilia, nicknamed El Matador, was in charge last year of putting Spain’s name at the top of the UFC, now it is the turn of his brother, Aleksandre, who stepped aside years ago to be part of your family’s corner. Ilia Topuria became world champion and now it is time for his brother to make a career in the UFC, whose debut would be scheduled for February 8 at UFC 312, which will take place in Sydney, Australia.

In fact, Ilia has already taken it upon himself on numerous occasions to praise the figure of his brother, whom he has defined as “the next UFC champion”, always pointing out that he has an extraordinary level both technically and physically. Now, a friend of the Topurias, whose voice is very authoritative for being the current UFC bantamweight champion (precisely the division in which Aleksandre will debut), has pointed out that, during shared training, one realizes the talent that he has.

«They are good like Ilia. He is their main training partner and they ‘kill’ each other.”said Merab Dvalishbili, a Georgian wrestler who has lived in the United States for a decade. These words have been echoed in the world of mixed martial arts, as fans are looking forward to the day when Aleksandre debuts as a UFC fighter, aware that he has trained his entire life alongside Ilia on the tatami.

The reality is that, no matter how similar they may seem to be brothers, each one has a defined and differentiated fighting style. In the case of El Conquistador, he is a very strategic and cerebral fighter, with an excellent level of wrestling and Brazilian jiujitsu. Of course, in standing combat he also has enormous talent, basing his game on hand striking, with exquisite precision and technique. If everything continues its course, next February 8 we will be able to enjoy Aleksandre Topuria in his fight against Cody Haddon at UFC 312.