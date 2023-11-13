The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on November 13 that all hospitals in the north of the enclave are “out of service” due to a lack of fuel and medical supplies. At least 32 patients, including at least three babies, have died in the last three days due to power outages at Al-Shifa hospital, the ministry said. The lives of more patients, including newborns, are at risk, as Israeli troops stand at the gates of that hospital complex, according to witnesses. Meanwhile, the exodus of thousands to the south of Gaza territory continues to increase, when attacks in the north of the coastal strip intensify.

The health system in the Gaza Strip is collapsed, when the magnitude of deaths and injuries from the attacks by the Israeli Army increases.

Only in Al-Shifa Hospital – forced to close its operations on Sunday due to lack of fuel – 32 people, including at least three babies, have died in the last three days, due to power outages, that hit all medical centers, according to the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. The lives of more patients are at risk due to this situation.

The Health Ministry of the territory controlled by Hamas announced in the last few hours that it cannot update the daily number of fatalities, due to the collapse of medical centers and communication services. As of the weekend, the official death count reached more than 11,100.

Below are the main news of the day:

07:13 (BOG) 32 patients dead at Al Shifa Hospital after power outages

The information was released by the Ministry of Health, which assures that deaths have been recorded in the last three days due to new power outages, vital for the operation of medical centers to care for people in comas or babies in incubators, among others. other patients.

Since Saturday, November 11, at least 32 people have died in Al Shifa, the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, stressed the spokesman for the Palestinian Ministry of Health, Ashraf Al Qidra.

Among the fatalities were at least three premature babies, Al Qidra pointed out. The medical center suspended its operations last Saturday after it ran out of fuel to care for its patients.

07:10 (BOG) All hospitals in northern Gaza are “out of service”: Ministry of Health

Youssef Abu Rish, Deputy Minister of Health of the Gaza Strip, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, assured this Monday in dialogue with the AFP news agency that all hospitals in the north of the enclave are “out of service”, while Clashes between militants and the Israeli Army continue.

05:55 (BOG) First Gazans with Spanish nationality leave Gaza

José Manuel Albares, Spanish Foreign Minister, assured this Monday that the first group of Spanish-Palestinians is being evacuated from the Gaza Strip, through the Rafah border crossing, after passing the checkpoint on the Palestinian side.

“The first Spanish-Palestinians have crossed the Palestinian checkpoint. There is a double checkpoint (at the Rafah crossing). One Palestinian and then an Egyptian one. They are now at the Egyptian checkpoint to enter Egypt definitively” Albares assured regarding the situation of 41 Palestinians with Spanish passports.

Palestinians with dual citizenship walk as they wait for permission to leave Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Islamist group Hamas, at the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, on 2 November 2023. © Reuters/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Spanish citizens will leave the enclave in groups of between 30 and 40 people per day, according to the coordinator of the Spanish community in the Gaza Strip, Salah Awad El Sousi.

05:40 (BOG) UNRWA assures that one of its residences in the Gaza Strip was hit by Israeli bombings

The UN agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) assured that one of its residences in the south of the Gaza Strip received “three direct hits from naval bombardments by Israeli forces” on Sunday, November 12. Although it caused considerable damage, no casualties were reported.

“UN international staff present in Rafah had left the building 90 minutes before the attack. “No casualties among staff were reported, although the residence suffered serious damage,” according to a statement from the humanitarian organization.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of UNRWA, assured in this regard that the “attack is further proof that nowhere in Gaza is safe. Neither the north, nor the central areas, nor the south. “The disregard for the protection of civilian infrastructure, including UN facilities, hospitals, schools, shelters and places of worship are testament to the level of horror that Gazan civilians experience every day.”

05:30 (BOG) Borrell urges to consider a definitive solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The high representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, invited the 27 member states this Monday to begin debating a “definitive solution” to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, after the war between the Islamist group Hamas and the Israeli Army.

“Today we are not only going to talk about the dire situation in Gaza. “We should start thinking about the solution for the post-war,” Borrell assured the press, upon arriving at a Council of Foreign Ministers of the European bloc.

Borrell emphasized that it is necessary to “offer a comprehensive solution to the Palestinian question” and not just think about the “reconstruction” of the Gaza Strip.

05:15 (BOG) The Israeli siege against Al Shifa Hospital in the Gaza Strip continues

The bombings and armed clashes did not stop during the last 24 hours in the surroundings of Al Shifa Hospital, the main hospital in the Gaza Strip and located in the north of the enclave. According to the daily report of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, the latest attacks caused damage to cardiovascular disease care facilities and the maternity area.

“Some internally displaced persons, staff and patients have managed to flee, but others remain trapped inside,” the United Nations document details. For its part, the World Health Organization (WHO) indicated that it has lost contact with the Al-Shifa hospital.

Smoke rises as displaced Palestinians take shelter at Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City on November 8, 2023. © Doaa Rouqa / Reuters

Another medical center in the enclave has also been affected. The Palestinian Red Crescent warned that Al Quds Hospital is no longer operational due to lack of fuel.

With EFE and Reuters