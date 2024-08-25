Liverpool comes out this Sunday to the ring to face his second game of the Premier League, After their good debut last week, when they beat the newly promoted team Ipswich Town. The Reds face Brentford at home.

According to the criteria of

It will be a special match for the Red team, the Coach Arne Slot will make his debut at Anfield Road with Liverpool, it is the first official Premier League game in front of a crowd that dreams of the new project.

Arne Slot Photo:EFE Share

The meeting will also be special for the Colombian Luis Diazwho will play his 100th game in a Liverpool shirt since his arrival in January 2022.

Fought He wants to celebrate his 100th game with that goal that was denied him last time out. He was close to scoring the first goal of the Slot era, but failed in the definition.

Liverpool vs. Brentford, LIVE