AZ resumed the Premier League on Saturday with a defeat against competitor FC Twente. On Tuesday evening, amateur club Quick Boys awaits in the eighth finals of the TOTO KNVB Cup. The number three of the Second Division already eliminated two clubs from the Kitchen Champion Division: De Graafschap and NAC. Can the Katwijkers perform stunts again? AZ escaped in the previous round against HHC Hardenberg. Follow developments in Alkmaar in our live blog.