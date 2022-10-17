Listeria, alarm for gorgonzola Italian pastures. “Don’t eat it”

After i frankfurtersi Pancake with chocolate and Sandwich to the salmon, now come on supermarkets Eurospin was taken off the gorgonzola. A batch of “Sweet Gorgonzola Dop“300 grams, branded Italian pasturesproduced by Gelmini Carlo Srl for Eurospin Italia, due to suspected contamination by listeria. The notice, – reads on Repubblica – published on the Ministry of Health website, specifies that the lot in question is 218246252, withdrawn due to “possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes”, and consumers are invited to “do not consume the product e bring it back to the point of sale for the replacement or the reimbursement“.

At the end of September – continues Repubblica – lots of frankfurters. After the checks carried out by the working group set up by the ministry to deal with the spread of the bacterium a correlation was found between some of the clinical cases and the presence of the Listeria ST 155 strain in frankfurters produced by the Tre Valli farm – IT 04 M CE. The contaminated frankfurters can be traced back at least 67 clinical cases of listeriosis e four deaths. Then it was the turn of the Sandwich to the salmon and mayonnaise from the ‘Allegri Sapori’ brand. And just a week ago a new alarm for “possible presence of listeria monocytogenes” for the Pancake with chocolate of the Bernard Jarnoux Crepier brand.

