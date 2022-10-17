An expulsion has been to blame for Burgos being one step away from breaking a historical record. Jose Antonio Caro, Burgos goalkeeper better known as Churripi, had not conceded a single goal since the season began in LaLiga SmartBank. With this, Burgos had been unbeaten for 928 minutes, until a red card entered their history.
Only 28 minutes into the game had passed when Caro came out for a ball. With the goal free, the Andalusian touched the ball with his hand outside the area to prevent Mirandés from equalizing. The referee of the party Galech Apezteguíawho was still very close to the play, did not hesitate to show him the red card. The goalkeeper did not protest and went to the dressing room crestfallen with the disappointment of leaving his team on the ropes with one less player in the city derby.
With that red card, Churripi broke the unbeaten record at the start of a season in Spanish professional football in 928 minutes.
Dani Barrio came on to defend Elche’s goal, and fate took its toll on them. After having endured the entire game in minute 90 + 5 Marcos Paulo tied the game.
The absolute unbeaten record in Spanish football was in the hands of Atlético de Madrid, who had managed to keep a clean sheet in thirteen different games with Abel Resino under the sticks in the last games of the 1989/1990 season and the first of the 1990/1991, 1,275 minutes in total. Here Burgos’ record ends, with 12 games in a row without conceding a goal and with Caro’s 928 minutes without conceding a single goal.
#Burgos #game #breaking #record #football #history
Leave a Reply