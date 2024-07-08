Mexico City.- That’s how quickly the first week of the 2024 Mexican Apertura League ended, with seven teams with three points in the general classification.
UNAM Pumas (1), Xolos from Tijuana (2), Athletic San Luis (3), Rayados of Monterrey (4), Blue Cross (5), Club Puebla (6) and Tigres UANL (7) They start the 2024-25 season with the right foot.
For its part, Atlas FC (8), FC Juarez (9), Chivas de Guadalajara (10) and Toluca FC Devils (eleven) They sleep with a single digit by tying in this day one.
Meanwhile, Club America (12), Querétaro FC (13), Mazatlan FC (14), Necaxa Rays (15), Pachuca Club (16), Club Santos (17) and Club Leon (18) They start without points 2024 Apertura Championship of Mexican Soccer.
Friday July 12
- America vs Queretaro
- Tijuana vs Chivas
- Mazatlan FC vs San Luis
- Atlas vs Tigres
Saturday July 13th
- Leon vs Pachuca
- Necaxa vs Puebla
- Toluca vs FC Juarez
- Santos vs Pumas
- Rayados vs Cruz Azul
