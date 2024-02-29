













KonoSuba 3 will arrive on Crunchyroll in April 2024, three more animes are also confirmed on the streaming platform | TierraGamer: news and entertainment about anime, series, video games and technology









These are those of A Condition Called Love, Kurayukaba and Kuramerukagari. All of these proposals have very different stories so it is advisable to know a little about what they will offer during the months of April, May and June.

KonoSuba 3 It is a direct sequel to the previous season where Kazuma, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness will appear again.

We recommend: KonoSuba launches a video with which we remember the beginnings of the series and Kazuma.

Only the first one suffers a crisis and thinks about becoming a monk — his companions don't believe him — but before he takes that step, a princess will ask him to tell her about his adventures.

So now he'll get a taste of fame before deciding what to do. Its release date is yet to be revealed.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

As we mentioned at the beginning, in addition to KonoSuba 3 There are details from other anime. A Condition Called Love is the story of Hotaru, a student with many friends and a loving family but with bad luck in love.

Until one day she meets Hananoi, a somewhat arrogant boy who will show her what romantic love is. Kurayukabafor its part, is a story focused on a detective, Soutarou, who investigates a strange case.

Fountain: Crunchyroll.

But to discover the truth he must enter the underground kingdom of the city called Kuragari. It is there where he will find the black iron armored train and its commander, Tanne.

With respect to Kuramerukagariits plot takes place in a mining town where a girl named Kagari lives.

Fountain: Crunchyroll (©2024 Natsume Akatsuki, Kurone Mishima/KADOKAWA/KONOSUBA3 Partners).

She runs a map store and has the support of her childhood friend, Yuya. Both must deal with a maze-like path and mysterious sinkhole accidents.

Except KonoSuba 3 all other anime have their respective trailers. We have more information on Japanese animation at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)