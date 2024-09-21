Mexico City.- In the most anticipated duel of the Matchday 9 of the 2024 Apertura of the MX League, the Cruz Azul Machine will receive the Chivas of Guadalajarawho made the trip to the capital without the legend of Javier Hernandez Balcazar.

The set of Martin Anselmi He will also suffer from a sensitive loss in this match, it is the Argentine Gonzalo Piovi, who in the duel of the double date, against Athletic San Luis (3-1)received a red card for assaulting an opponent.

The strategist recognizes that it is not an easy job to find the footballer to cover the absence of Piovias it could alter the formation of his team that needs the points, after suffering a hard setback in the Alfonso Lastras Stadium.

On the other hand, Fernando Gago does not care about the absence of Javier Chicharito Hernandezbecause his entry was made until the last part of the match against Club Leon (2-0).

The Chivas They want to demonstrate the same potential playing away, and against Blue Cross They will seek their second victory outside the Akron Stadium.

This weekend both clubs will have the task of providing a show for all the people who come to the Christmas Eve Colonywhere Guadalajara He got to know the countryside, the altitude and other aspects that complicated his future. Club Americain it National Classic from the previous week.

Neither of them will want to succumb, as a bad result would put them in trouble in the general table at the beginning of the second half of the season. 2024 MX League Opening.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate web portal we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the duel between Blue Cross and Chivas of the regular phase.

The match Cruz Azul-Chivas will be played on the night of Saturday, September 21 from the Sports City Stadium at 9:05 pm (Mexico time) 8:05 pm (Culiacán time).

Daniel Quintero Huitrón will be the referee for this match, which will be broadcast on national television, through Channel 5.

The 90 minutes will also be available on TUDN, via a pay-TV system, and Vix Premium on a streaming platform.

