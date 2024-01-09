Center-left ready to re-unite, at least in Sardinia, taking advantage of the divisions of the center-right





Giovanbattista Fazzolariundersecretary for the implementation of the program and right-hand man of Giorgia Meloni at Palazzo Chigi, was very clear: “The great strength of the centre-right has always been respect for popular will and sentiment, this also means trying as much as possible to take into account of the balance of power between the parties Centre-rightalso in the choice of candidates for administrative and regional elections”.

And Fratelli d'Italia sources at the highest levels who are closely following the dossier of candidacies for the regional elections explain to Affaritaliani.it that the Prime Minister “is determined to move forward. No step backwards, in particular on Sardinia”. Translation: Paolo Truzzu, very faithful to Giovanni Donzelli, cannot be touched. He will be the candidate for president of the region in the elections on February 25th.

But the League isn't there. Also this morning Northern League sources very close to deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini explain that the position remains the reconfirmation of the outgoing president's candidacy, Christian Solinas. But FdI wants to count more because the balance of power is now very different compared to 4 or 5 years ago. And so we go to battle. Some even say that a summit between the leaders could not even be held to find a solution. Monday the League reunites the Federal Council and remains firm on Solinas. But Meloni carries on.

Then in the late afternoon the words of vice prime minister of the Northern League: “The simplest thing would be, in Sardinia, Basilicata, Abruzzo, Piedmont, Umbria, the regions that are going to vote, to re-nominate the incumbents given that they have all worked well. If someone says they don't want to nominate Tizio or Caio they have to explain to me why and where he went wrong.” And Salvini again: “I'm not interested in compensation” responding to those who ask him about a plan B in the event of Christian Solinas' failure to apply for the presidency of the Sardinia region.

Forza Italia does not take sides, Antonio Tajanito whom Affaritaliani.it he asked several times to express his opinion on the Regional elections, he remains silent. The reason is obvious: if the Center-Right collapses in Sardinia it collapses everywhere, even and above all in Basilicata and Piedmont where the outgoing presidents are blue. And Forza Italia is precisely the one that risks losing the most from this dispute in the centre-right. Vito Bardi and Alberto Cirio are now at risk.

But it doesn't end here. Meloni absolutely wants the leadership of Veneto, which goes to the vote in 2025. And if the League does not accept Truzzu in Sardinia, and almost certainly Salvini he will not do it, Fratelli d'Italia will oppose the law that introduces the third mandate for Governors, as the Northern League wants to allow Zaia to run again next year. No way. The prime minister already has the candidate for Veneto in mind: the senator and regional coordinator Luca De Carlo who has already explained to the local press that “if Zaia can no longer run, it is obvious that the region belongs to the first party in Italy and in the coalition”. That is, Brothers of Italy.

But even in this case the League does not give up and is particularly interested in Veneto. In addition there is also Umbria at the end of the year, currently governed by the Northern League Donatella Tesei. A cascading risk that risks collapsing and bringing devastating effects for the Center-Right, both on an electoral level and on that of maintaining the government. Finally returning to Sardinia, PD sources explain that if the centre-right splits (with Truzzu and Solinas both in the field) Renato Soru could withdraw to unite with Alessandra Todde (M5S) who had the support of Elly Schlein feeling that victory was close with the implosion of the government majority.

