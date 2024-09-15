Mexico City.- They flew high! The Club América Eagles extended their hegemony over the Chivas Rayadas of Guadalajara after achieving victory today in the National Classic.

The plumíferos left behind a streak of two consecutive defeats by obtaining the minimum victory over their archrival at the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium.

Although Chivas knocked on Luis Ángel Malagón’s door on constant occasions, Club América kept the ball in Raúl Rangel’s goal, thanks to a point-blank shot by Ramón Juárez (31′).

The goal lifted the spirits of the Azulcremas who could have extended their lead, but the goal by the youth player was enough to defeat Chivas in the National Classic. Final score 1-0.

Club América got its third win in the Liga MX Apertura 2024. It will remain in twelfth place, but now with nine points.

On the other hand, Chivas will remain in seventh place with eleven points. For the 8th round, the Eagles will host Atlas FC and Guadalajara will do the same against Club León.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.