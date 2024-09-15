On Saturday, September 14, 2024, on the field of the Ciudad de los Deportes stadium, in Mexico City, the Eagles of America They received a visit from Chivas Rayadas del Guadalajara, for the match corresponding to matchday number seven of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The match ended 1-0, with a goal from Ramón Juárez just when the Rebaño Sagrado was doing better on the field. Chivas has now gone five games without scoring against the Azulcremas in a Liga MX match.
The last time these two teams met was in the round of 32 match of the Leagues CUP 2024, and the duel ended in a victory for América, by a score of 2-1.
The last time these two teams met in a Liga MX match was in the duel corresponding to matchday three of the Clausura 2024 tournament, and the final result was a goalless draw.
The match between Columbus Crew and América of Mexico will determine the absolute champion of two leagues that are increasingly competing together. This could represent one more title in the successful era of André Jardine at the helm of the Azulcremas.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday sixteen of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 2-1 in favor of Pumas UNAM. The match took place on the Olympic University Stadium field.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday six of the 2024 Clausura tournament. The match ended 1-0 in favor of América. The match also took place on the León stadium pitch.
