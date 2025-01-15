Hansi Flick is only concerned with the present and what happens on the pitch. The rest you can’t control. Little by little, the German coach is getting to know the idiosyncrasies of Barcelona. Flick shielded and protected the squad during the skit involving Dani Olmo and Pau Víctor’s registrations. He spoke with the players. He isolated them to the extent he could. He acted as spokesperson. He breathed when he learned of the CSD’s precautionary statement. And he worked on the field to return from Yida with a football exhibition for Barça in the final of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid (2-5). For Flick, the atmosphere there is fantastic. “We are a family,” he insisted again yesterday, avoiding going deeper into the conflict with which Barça closed 2024 and opened 2025.

Regarding the green, he doesn’t want anyone to get confused. Barely 72 hours after winning the first title of the season in Saudi Arabia, the Blaugrana will play again, this time against Betis, a head-to-head match, a single-leg tie in the Copa del Rey, a competition that eludes them since the 2020-2021 campaign and in which last year they were eliminated in the quarterfinals against Athletic Club (2-4). “Beating Madrid with this result is very great. But I don’t like to exaggerate about anything. The important thing is to show it every day,” the coach insisted, remembering that Pellegrini’s Betis already put Barcelona in trouble in the League at the Benito Villamarín with a bitter draw that tasted like defeat (2-2).

The match against Betis will be the reunion with the Montjuïc fans after the registration issue

Flick already knows that today he will have to bet on Iñaki Peña between the sticks after the expulsion of Szczesny in Arabia. “But things have changed a lot,” he warned, opening the door for the Polish goalkeeper to play in the League. Flick also knows that he cannot count on Iñigo Martínez, injured in his right thigh in the Arabian classic, either today or for the next four weeks. An unfortunate injury that has become an opportunity for Ronald Araújo.

The Uruguayan center back, with a contract until 2026, is breaking down the daisy. Accustomed to being the undisputed starter, he has experienced consolidation as the starting pairing of the rear axis of Iñigo Martínez and Cubarsí while recovering from the injury. Since his return on December 10, Araújo has only started one of the six games Barça has played. It was in Barbastro. However, the captain has seriously evaluated Juventus’ proposal. Barça declares him non-transferable. But if 70 million came in I would accept the offer. The sports field also emphasizes that the Uruguayan has not responded to their two proposals to renew him. Both parties are passing the ball.

Much more forceful are Araújo’s colleagues. After the Saudi final, Lewandowski hugged him and told him: “You have to stay! Then, in summer, if you want you can go. “Now you are going to play.” Flick is also clear about it. “Araújo is a Barça player. He is a very good defender, one of the best. And a good leader,” said the coach, who took the opportunity to point out that he has told Deco that he is “happy with the team” ahead of the January market.

Flick’s team has not played in Montjuïc since December 21, when they lost the lead in the League against Atlético de Madrid. So today’s game will mean the reunion with the fans in 2025 and the first after the whole registration issue. The cheering stands will remain empty.