The businesswoman of Cambodian origin Kav Lybased in Barcelona for decades, has just celebrated the first year of life of the pre-cooked Latin food brand Aloloco with plans international expansion.

Ly is not a newcomer to the sector. In 1997, the chef anticipated the trend of dishes prepared with Ta-Tung. The brand of Asian recipes ready for the microwave was born in the kitchen of a restaurant that is still open in the Catalan capital. But in 2020 he sold the brand to Grupo Gallo, which continues to distribute Ta-Tung products.

Despite this setback, Ly decided start again at 70 years old. “When a person is an entrepreneur, they realize what society needs. They see the gaps in the market and want to fill them. I realized that no one offered prepared Latin food and I decided to jump in. There was nothing on the shelves,” as he explains to elEconomista.es.

He recognizes that at his age it is a “risk”, especially when the new adventure is born without investment partners, but he also values ​​his “know-how“In fact, Ly details that Aloloco rescues a previous business plan, devised in 2016 during the Ta-Tung stage, which intended to launch the products for sale. classics of Latin cuisine. “The Rosalinda brand was registered,” he recalls.

Finally, Rosalinda has gone to Aloloco. The brand has an initial range of empanadas, fajitas and dishes who try to respect as much as possible the gastronomic legacy of countries like Mexico and Colombia. These three lines could grow in the medium term with new creations, advances Ly. “Although adapting the spiciness,” he jokes.

Products from the Aloloco precooked brand. EE

The products are marketed in large surfaces such as El Corte Inglés, Lidl, Alcampo, Bon Preu, Caprabo and Eroski, among others. “We have only been in the supermarkets for five months,” Ly points out, adding that the rest of the time has been spent refining the project and completing administrative procedures. This 2025, the brand already foresees start selling your recipes abroadspecifically in France, Andorra and Italy.

Currently, Aloloco prepares its products in a plant in L’Hospitalet de Llobregat (Barcelona), where it has enough surface area to guarantee its growth in the coming years.

In 2024, the company reaped approximately its first million euros in sales, a figure it wants to increase to three or four this year. The company employs about 20 workers.