To celebrate the launch of this new LEGO Ideas Shark set, the LEGO Group, in collaboration with Universal Products & Experiences, is creating the first brick mini-movie of the summer: “JAWS…in a Jiffy”.

This mini-movie is a playful recreation of the summer blockbuster, told in just 90 seconds. The film includes all the favorite scenes, plus a surprise minifigure reveal at the end, featuring Steven Spielberg.

The LEGO Ideas Jaws set is a meticulously crafted recreation of one of the film’s most famous scenes, allowing you to relive the suspense of Spielberg’s masterpiece in brick form.

LEGO Ideas Jaws kicks off the celebration of the film’s 50th anniversary

This set was created by LEGO fan Johnny Campbell and accepted through the LEGO Ideas community platform. Composed of 1,497 pieces, it features key elements and characters from the film.

These characters include Police Chief Martin Brody, marine biologist Matt Hooper and deckhand Sam Quint. The set also includes the iconic Orca boat, featuring a detailed cabin with removable roof, adjustable boom and rigging, plus plenty of recognisable accessories including a revolver, compass, fishing rod, harpoon gun, spear gun and the yellow barrels that were central to the film’s plot.

It can be placed on a brick-built seawater base featuring the LEGO JAWS shark attacking the Orca boat. A printed tile with Chief Brody’s famous quote – “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” – can also be placed on the base to complete this nostalgic and playful centrepiece. The shark can also be displayed separately from the boat, on its own stand.

The LEGO Idea Shark set will be available for LEGO Insiders starting August 3, 2024 and for everyone starting August 6, 2024 at a price of 3,999 pesos in the Official site.