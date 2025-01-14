John Barnabas (Cádiz, 1968), is a character linked to football, relatively unknown in Spain but famous in Italy. There he works as falconer of the eagle ‘Olimpia’, the mascot of Lazio which can be seen flying over the stands of the Olympic stadium in Rome during the celestial team’s matches. The fame of the bird trainer goes beyond his work, which began in Rome in 2010 after having stood out in the same position in Lisbon with the Benfica mascot. After more than a decade in the Italian capital, in 2021 he was fired by the Roman club for giving the fascist salute in front of the stands after a victory against Inter Milan (3-1). A gesture celebrated by a large part of the Lazio fans, who accompanied it with the cry of “Duce, Duce!”, but which generated a wave of indignation throughout the country.

The so-called roman greeting It is prohibited in Italy by law, as long as it is done with the intention of “carrying out external demonstrations of a fascist nature and praising the Duce.” However, a Supreme Court ruling in 2018 established that the controversial gesture does not constitute a crime if it is carried out as a “commemorative act.”

Seeing his job in danger, as Lazio announced his suspension, Bernabé justified his way of acting. “I am an absolutely right-wing person, from the Vox party in Spain like some footballer friends of mine and I am proud of that, but I am not of a fascist idea, it is not really in my mentality.” «I am a man who has traveled the world doing business everywhere and having relationships with people of all races. It was a gesture dictated by momentum, celebrating the end of a match. A military salute, never fascist. In any case, these things are part of life, there are good times and bad times. And this is a bad moment for me,” he acknowledged.

The apologies were not enough, perhaps due to the fact that Barnabas had no qualms about acknowledging his deep admiration for the dictators Benito Mussolini and Francisco Francoand Lazio ended up firing the falconer. However, as time passed and the controversy had died down, he ended up working again with the Roman club. Until this week, in which he once again dispensed with his services after some controversial publications by the Spaniard on social networks. Some images and videos of his new penis prosthesis.









As if the images had not been enough, Bernabé also dedicated himself to explaining his operation in the media. «I had surgery to increase my sexual performance because I am very active. I need to ejaculate every time I have free time. I did it to perform like when I was young. My erection is natural but with this device I press a button that allows me to perfectly control both the erection and the time,” he explained. «Everyone likes sex. I don’t drink, I don’t smoke and I don’t take drugs but I like sex like all men, and men always try to have greater sexual capacity. I am very active and I live as a couple but I go out with other women. The woman who is with me knows it and understands that for me sex is a necessity.

Barnabas also justified the publication of the photographs and videos “to inform people about the surgery.” «My conscience is clear. For me, nudity is normal because I grew up in a naturist family and with an open mind, I don’t understand what the relationship between my photo and pornography is,” he added.

Serious behavior

However, despite not understanding the commotion caused by his explicit images and declaring himself proud, the Spaniard was fired by Lazio just a few hours later. A decision that the Roman club explained through an official statement on its website and on social networks.

«The club, amazed to see the photographic and video images of Mr. Juan Bernabé and to read the statements that accompany themannounces that it has ended, with immediate effect, all relations with him, given the seriousness of his behavior,” the official note explained. «The club is aware of the pain that the loss of the eagle will cause to the fans in the upcoming home games, but believes that it is not possible for all of us to be associated, especially with the historical symbol of the eagle, with a subject who, with his initiative, “made the continuation of the relationship inadmissible.”

To make the situation even more bizarre, the Cádiz falconer underwent surgery this weekend at the Nuova Villa Claudia clinic in Rome at the hands of the urologist-andrologist surgeon Gabriele Antonini, who He is part of the Lazio medical team.