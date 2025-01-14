Not so many years ago, Finland was especially known for its frigid temperatures (hence it was the home of Santa Claus) and the northern lights. But for some time now, this destination seems to be closer to our country, and has become one of the favorite places to visit for Spaniards. So much so that Spain registered an 11% increase in overnight stays by Spaniards in Finland, according to data from Fitur, reaching 178,060, with a growth projection of 10% by 2024, which consolidates this country as an important market for the also known as happiest country in the world.

From the iconic Lapland, to the careful gastronomic offer of Ruka-Kuusamo, passing through the thousand lakes of Saimaa, the saunas of Tampere or the cultural offer of Oulu, Finland increasingly becomes the tourist attraction par excellence. And the connection with nature is not the only plan that this place offers, where it is possible to enjoy spectacular sunsets, swim in frozen lakes, discover unique spaces designed by the unrepeatable Alvar Aalto, enjoy an exhibition of the iconic and endearing Moomins or taste local culinary excellence based on local products and a point of innovation and sophistication.

For those who have plans to discover Finland soon, here is a tour of the best places to stay (from luxury trains to lakeside resorts), as well as a walk through the best cultural agenda of the country, the iconic saunas that you can enjoy and, of course, the most authentic, native and delicious restaurants.