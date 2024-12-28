Although Laura Escanes started Christmas somewhat “atypical”, the influencer this enjoying a few days in A Coruña with a group of friendsamong whom are also content creators Meri Loves and Sindi Takanashi, although without the company of their daughter Roma, who is spending these days with her father, Risto Mejide.

Two years after her divorce with the presenter of everything is a lie and that both established a shared custody regime, this year the little He has spent these dates with the presenter’s family. Even so, Mejide has sent the young woman an emotional message from Rome.

“It has brought me many things. What has it brought you? Tell me later. I love you so much mommy“, her daughter tells her via audio in reference to the gifts she has received from Santa Claus.

Laura Escanes has shared this tender message with his followers on his Instagram stories, accompanied by emoticons with excited faces and a heart.

Likewise, the influencer has used his social networks to share the promotional video of the Chimes which for the second consecutive year he will present on the regional channel TV3 together with the singer Miki Ñúñez. “Tic, tac, tic, tac,” he wrote in another Instagram story where he shared the video in which the two are seen dancing with a background of green balloons simulating grapes.

Several of his followers have asked him if they will be able to watch the broadcast, even if they are not from Catalonia, to which he responded affirmatively and explained how they can do it: “In the 3cat application, which is free and you can see everything the content”. “I’m excited that there are people from outside Catalonia who would like to see it“added Escanes, who is very excited to once again welcome a new year on television.