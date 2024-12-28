The coach of the Brooklyn Nets, the Catalan Jordi Fernández, regretted this Friday the dismissal of his mentor in the NBA, the until now coach of the Sacramento Kings, Mike Brown. “Mike means a lot to me. Mike is one of the best. And seeing this is something that, you know, we can all say that it is part of the business, but personally, I don’t like it,” Fernández stated in a press conference.

Brown was fired this Friday after a disappointing start to the season with the Kings with 13 wins and 18 losses, after having signed a 3-year contract extension this past summer. In his first season in Sacramento, 2022-2023, Brown was chosen as NBA ‘Coach of the Year’, with Fernández as second.

Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown hosts Sacramento Kings center Isaac Jones Randall Benton

The one from Badalona came to the NBA in 2009 at the hands of Brown and has spent much of his career in the North American league under his guidance. “He is just very good at what he does, in my opinion, one of the best. “I wouldn’t be here without him,” he said.

Fernández assured that Brown “always tries to do what is best for the group” and was convinced that that is what he did “until the last second he was there.” According to ESPN, Doug Christie, who was part of Brown’s team in Sacramento and as a player played for the Kings for 5 seasons, will assume the bench on an interim basis.

