Turin hosted the 2024 edition of My Friendsa biennial gathering founded in 2008 by Miki Biasiondedicated to fans of the brand Lance. This international event attracts thousands of fans, combining the passion for the world of motors, the history of the Rally and the Lancia brand. The link between Bias and the Lancia Delta is central, as the Italian driver brought the Delta Martini Racing to triumph in the 1988 and 1989 World Rally Championships, contributing to Lancia’s record of victories with 15 World Rally Championships and other historic successes.

The ninth edition of My Friends took place on September 15, 2024, in conjunction with the Turin Motor Show 2024in the brand’s hometown Lance.

The event had a strong symbolic value, celebrating the history of the brand in the same streets where it was born in 1906 and where the new Lancia Ypsilonthe first car of the new Lancia era.

The Ypsilon opened the parade of 130 historic carswith crews from six European countries, starting from Piazza San Carlo and ending atHeritage Hub.

At the gathering of Lancia Delta, BUT-FROM participated as a sponsor, offering participants a Welcome Kit containing some of its best car care products. Among these, the Waterlessan innovative cleaner that allows you to clean all the external parts of the vehicle without the need for water, ideal for use during events.

The kit also included Heavy Worka multifunctional microfibre cloth, suitable for both drying the external bodywork and cleaning the internal surfaces of the passenger compartment.



#Lancia #Delta #Rally #Deltas #Amiki #Miei #event