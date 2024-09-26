These days New-York It became famous because it was linked to the massacre that saw a father exterminate his wife and children. Unfortunately, his youngest son, a child of only 10 years old, also passed away during the night.

Nuoro Massacre: Father Kills His Family

A few days ago, what we have all learned to call the term occurred Nuoro massacre. A 52 year old man has in fact decided to kill the wife and the Daughter in a completely unexpected way.

He then decided to open fire also towards the children aged 10 and 14, also injuring the mother and finally taking it out on the Neighbor of the house as well as the owner of his home. After doing this the murderer took his own life.

The man’s mother was injured while the 10-year-old boy and the neighbor were hospitalized in extremely critical conditions. serious. Unfortunately for them, the brain death, even though we waited until the last moment to see if everything could improve.

The surviving son also died during the night

Unfortunately, the morning brought us news that we never wanted to hear and which concerns the death of the 10-year-old child. He had already been declared brain death a few hours ago, but during the night a cardiac arrest which proved fatal to him.

Except, however, the 14-year-old son, who will have to live with the idea of ​​having only his grandmother to count on for his future. It is really difficult to understand what happened and what caused the homicidal madness of the man. It seems that he and his wife had had a violent argument a short time before.

We are therefore trying to clarify the motive of the murder, as the man had no criminal record and had never shown violent behavior towards his wife and children. However, some say he was very possessive and tended to control his entire family excessively. In any case, we can only wait for the work of the police to find out more information about this ugly story.