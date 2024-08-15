Warhorse Studios has revealed a delay to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which will now arrive on 11th February 2025.

“We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it – almost is not good enough though, so we slipped to 2025,” Warhorse’s Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said in a video posted to X.

The next week will still be a busy one for the game, though, as it pops up during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show next Tuesday, 20th August, and is then showcased in a 20-minute gameplay reveal video set to go live online the following day.

(Oh, and if you’re at Gamescom in Cologne yourself, it’s playable on the show floor.)

A message from Warhorse Studios! The official release date for #KCD2 is 11 February 2025.

It’s a long wait, but we have a lot to show you between now and release, starting with:

⚔️ 20+ min gameplay showcase at #Gamescom2024

⚔️ Collectors Edition Reveal

⚔️ Previews from Press and… pic.twitter.com/YSJrxdZZZT — Warhorse Studios (@WarhorseStudios) August 15, 2024

Warhorse officially announced Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 earlier this year, when the sequel to its medieval dungeons-and-no-dragons action RPG was slated for late 2024.

The game’s story is set to pick up the trials of peasant-turned-knight Henry of Skillitz as he negotiates life in an open-world version of early 15th century Bohemia.