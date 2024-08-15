Warhorse Studios has revealed a delay to Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, which will now arrive on 11th February 2025.
“We aimed for the end of the year and almost made it – almost is not good enough though, so we slipped to 2025,” Warhorse’s Tobias Stolz-Zwilling said in a video posted to X.
The next week will still be a busy one for the game, though, as it pops up during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live show next Tuesday, 20th August, and is then showcased in a 20-minute gameplay reveal video set to go live online the following day.
(Oh, and if you’re at Gamescom in Cologne yourself, it’s playable on the show floor.)
Warhorse officially announced Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 earlier this year, when the sequel to its medieval dungeons-and-no-dragons action RPG was slated for late 2024.
The game’s story is set to pick up the trials of peasant-turned-knight Henry of Skillitz as he negotiates life in an open-world version of early 15th century Bohemia.
