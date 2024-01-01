In 2023 the Mexican team named Jaime Lozano as his new strategist for the process to the 2024 World Cup. As helmsman, the coach delivered by delivering the Gold Cup 2023 after beating Panama for the minimum of Santiago Gimenez.
In the same way, The Tricolor He held several friendlies, tying with Australia, Uzbekistan and Germanyin addition to beating Ghana. Of course, he scared the fans because in the CONCACAF Nations League fell 2-0 with Honduras on Catracho soil, while in Aztec territory they managed to tie to define everything on penalties and thus qualify the Final Four, where we hope to finally be champions after having fallen by the wayside in previous editions. The slogan, to be able to recover his title as the giant of the CONCACAF in front of the USA.
Another of the requests to the Done in CU was to rejuvenate the Aztec squad, however, I continue to call the same experienced players as always, although in their last call, only being able to count on players from the Liga MX for not being FIFA dategave an opportunity to elements that had a good year such as Memo Martinez, Dieter Villalpando, Julio González, Chiquete Orozco, Ricardo Chavez, Andres Montano, Jordi Cortizo, Alfonso Gonzalez, among others. However, the request is the same, to slowly say goodbye to those who have already given everything for the national team.
However, Lush He did not convince as a strategist, since the style of play was not forceful, in addition to the controversial calls that make the public think that they really impose who they should call. Despite the seven wins, three draws and three defeats in 2023, he already knows that the technical chair is tough and he will not be forgiven for not imposing an attractive style or not winning titles. In addition to this, he must help some young people to finish consecrating themselves and not just be of the moment, just as Cesar Huerta and Luis Malagon.
The most important thing that will be in the hands of the strategist, that the Mexican team can shine in the Copa America 2024, which will begin in the month of June. The last America Cup which had the same format as the ten of the CONMEBOL and six of CONCACAF It's not a good memory for Mexicoremembering that unforgettable 0-7 beating against Chili. It will be hard, but in the end, the Tricolor group is accessible by being next to Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuadorso a worthy performance is expected and being among the best in the competition.
Before that, you will have to fight with Panama in the semifinals of the Nations League Final Fourstarting the first visiting duel to finally close in the Aztec stadium. To defeat the Red Tidewill be measured at USA either Jamaica, a unique opportunity to take revenge on the neighbor to the north after having won the last two editions. There is talent, who have just learned and that the mentality does not weigh on them is another matter. What awaits the Mexican team In 2024 it will be vital to know how the future will go. World Cup 2026 and above all, know if Jaime Lozano He is the right man to command the ship.
