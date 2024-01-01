🇲🇽 JAIME LOZANO AT NATIONAL TEAM LEVEL: 🏆 Gold Cup Champion (2023)

🥇 Pre-Olympic Champion (2021)

🥉 Bronze in the Olympics (2021) At this point, there is NO better candidate in Mexico than Jimmy Lozano. Young, leader and capable of achieving goals. MUST CONTINUE. pic.twitter.com/VLMy77PoQY — Fernando Esquivel (@fer_esquivel22) July 17, 2023

Another of the requests to the Done in CU was to rejuvenate the Aztec squad, however, I continue to call the same experienced players as always, although in their last call, only being able to count on players from the Liga MX for not being FIFA dategave an opportunity to elements that had a good year such as Memo Martinez, Dieter Villalpando, Julio González, Chiquete Orozco, Ricardo Chavez, Andres Montano, Jordi Cortizo, Alfonso Gonzalez, among others. However, the request is the same, to slowly say goodbye to those who have already given everything for the national team.

MEXICO, PUMAS, UNIVERSITY! 🇲🇽 Julio González and 'Chino' Huerta with the Mexican National Team. pic.twitter.com/DRKQP2Zx0G — Locos Por La U (@locos_porlau) October 14, 2023

The most important thing that will be in the hands of the strategist, that the Mexican team can shine in the Copa America 2024, which will begin in the month of June. The last America Cup which had the same format as the ten of the CONMEBOL and six of CONCACAF It's not a good memory for Mexicoremembering that unforgettable 0-7 beating against Chili. It will be hard, but in the end, the Tricolor group is accessible by being next to Jamaica, Venezuela and Ecuadorso a worthy performance is expected and being among the best in the competition.